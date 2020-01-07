Friends of Pets of Klamath Basin is establishing a dry cat food program to help those feeding multiple or stray felines, according to a news release. The only requirement is that the felines receiving the food have been spayed/neutered through FOP’s program.
“We know many people are helping multiple stray or feral felines by feeding and getting them spayed or neutered," said Kathy Williams, president of Friends of Pets of Klamath Basin (FOP). "The item these helpful people now most need is the cat food to keep them well fed. FOP is asking for dry (only) cat food donations from the public to sustain this ongoing program. The more cat food donated to us, the more people and cats we can help.”
Friends of Pets is not able to pickup donations, but requests donations be delivered to their facility at 4809 Altamont Drive between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Also requested is for the dry cat food to weigh between 5 and 35 lbs.
For individuals needing help with food for spayed or neutered felines, call FOP at 541-850-0750 for more information. Cat food will not be dispersed during the week of once-monthly Free Spay Days.