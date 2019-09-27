LAKEVIEW – Officials with the Fremont-Winema National Forest and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) would like to remind forest visitors to observe road closures, according to a news release.
There are four active projects in place – two each on the Bly and Paisley Ranger Districts. Three are culvert replacements and one is a bridge replacement. All of them are in the ODFW Interstate Unit.
The projects started during late summer and will continue potentially as late as Nov. 30 and are in the vicinity of popular recreation spots.
“We are concerned about the safety of hunters and the recreating public, who are going into the closure areas and conflicting with the contractors,” said Forest Recreation, Engineering, Archaeology, Lands and Minerals Staff Officer Catherine Callaghan. “This is impacting the contractor’s ability to get the work done and we are concerned for public and employee safety in these construction zones.”
The work being done is a little different from other types of road construction work. The fish and aquatic species need to be cleared from the area before excavation and culvert and bridge removal can begin. This can make it appear that the road is still passable.
As construction activity increases, roads in these areas will be impassable. There are not easily accessible places to turn around within the project areas, especially for large trucks pulling trailers.
Signs are placed at major intersections before the road closures to ensure plenty of space for large vehicles to turn around.
The closures include:
n Deer Creek Culvert Replacement Project on Forest Road 3428 and Forest Road 3428014, which runs between Forest Roads 34 and 28. Closure is located just west of Clear Springs Campground.
n North Fork Sprague River Culvert Replacement Project on Forest Road 3372 between the junctions with Forest Roads 3372015 and 3372100. Closure is located around .75 miles northeast of the eastern boundary of the Gearhart Wilderness Area.
n Watson Creek Culvert Replacement Project on 1.7 miles of Forest Road 3372 between the junctions with Forest Roads 3372022 and 3372021. The road is also known as the Trunk Road and the closure is approximately 4 miles due north of the Gearhart Wilderness Area.
n Boulder Creek Bridge Replacement located on Forest Road 28. The road is closed for approximately 3.3 miles between the junctions of Forest Roads 2800332 and 2800450.