The Fremont-Winema National Forest is currently seeking energetic, good-natured volunteers to serve as campground hosts for the 2021 summer recreation season at four locations.
The locations are located on the Bly, Chiloquin, Chemult and Lakeview ranger districts.
Lofton Reservoir Campground has 26 campsites and is located approximately 22 miles southeast of Bly. Williamson River Campground, located 7 miles north of Chiloquin, has 20 campsites. Digit Point Campground, featuring 64 campsites near Miller Lake, is located approximately 12 miles west of Chemult. Cottonwood Meadows Campground has 33 campsites and is located 25 miles west of Lakeview.
Applications are being accepted through April 30.
Hosts are expected to be in place at Lofton Reservoir, Cottonwood Meadows, and Williamson River Campgrounds as early as mid-May, but no later than Memorial Day weekend dependent on weather. Digit Point Campground will likely start closer to mid-June.
Hosts are needed through Labor Day weekend. The schedule is Thursday through Monday, including holidays, though the work week and season length may vary based on the needs of the individual campground.
Hosts are expected to assist visitors with information about the campground and local recreation opportunities. They must work well with people, be personable, maintain a neat appearance and be physically able to clean and stock restrooms, clean tables and pick up litter, mow and weed campsites and along roadways, ensure fees are collected and communicate maintenance needs to Forest Service staff.
Volunteers must provide their own self-contained trailer or other self-contained camping set up. The Forest Service provides a campsite, propane, gas and a subsistence allowance.
To apply for the host positions at Williamson River or Digit Point Campgrounds, please contact Recreation Specialist Bryan Boatman at 541-883-6702 or bryan.boatman@usda.gov.
To apply for the host positions at Lofton Reservoir Campground or Cottonwood Meadows Campground, please contact Recreation Specialist Greg Campbell at 541-947-6359 or gregory.campbell@usda.gov.