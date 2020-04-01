Personal use firewood cutting on the Fremont-Winema National Forest will be free to the public through June 1, according to U.S. Forest Service news release.
Woodcutters can collect up to 12 cords of firewood for personal use. A cord equates to a wood stack that is 4-feet wide by 4-feet high by 8-feet long.
“We’re happy to be able to provide free firewood cutting as a service to the public during this difficult time,” said Fremont-Winema National Forest Supervisor Barry Imler. “Many of our area residents depend on wood for heat and we hope this opportunity helps them as well as our forest health.”
Firewood obtained is intended for personal use only and not for resale. Commercial permits are still available by contacting local Fremont-Winema National Forest offices by phone.
Woodcutters are encouraged to pay attention to weather and road conditions to avoid resource damage. Some woodcutting areas may be inaccessible due to snow or wet conditions.
A good guide for drivers is if they can see their tracks on the road in the rearview mirror, conditions are too wet and they should pull over or turn around to avoid resource damage. Minimizing damage to roads helps ensure continued public access and reduces the impacts to natural resources.
While there is no need for permits or tags during this period, woodcutters are expected to follow the 2020 Personal Use Firewood Synopsis of Rules and Regulations. The document, along with woodcutting maps, are available at www.fs.usda.gov/main/fremont-winema/passes-permits/forestproducts and then select “Firewood Permits.” Maps are also available digitally at www.avenzamaps.com.
For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema, follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/R6FWNF.