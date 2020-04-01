In alignment with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s Executive Order 20-12 for the public to stay home to save lives, and in the interest of public health and safety, the Fremont-Winema National Forest is closing all developed recreation sites.
While the closure is through September 30, 2020, facilities will reopen as public health conditions allow.
Forest managers will be monitoring conditions and guidance from state leadership and health officials regarding COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, to determine when it is safe to reopen these sites. It should be noted that the closure will go through at least May 8, in alignment with the closure of Oregon State Parks.
There will be public notification when the closure order is lifted.
The closure order includes campgrounds, day-use areas, boat ramps, trailheads, trails, Sno-Parks, fire lookouts and rentals. All restroom facilities on the forest are closed. Recreation rentals made through Recreation.gov are being cancelled and refunds are being issued.
The recreation closure is in alignment with social distancing guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the State of Oregon, and the Governor’s direction to avoid unnecessary travel.
“The health and safety of the public and our employees is our highest priority,” said Fremont-Winema National Forest Supervisor Barry Imler. “This closure is in alignment with other National Forest System lands in Oregon. Our hope is through following the guidance of the CDC and applying social distancing and limiting exposure, that COVID-19 spread can be reduced and Forest recreation sites can become available again for our public and visitors.”
Forest offices are currently closed to the public. However, virtual services, including pass and permit sales and general visitor information, are available by contacting local Fremont-Winema National Forest offices.
For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema, follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/R6FWNF.