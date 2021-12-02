With the holiday season underway, Christmas tree permits for the Fremont-Winema National Forest are available through area vendors in Lake and Klamath counties, online through www.Recreation.gov or by contacting local Forest Service offices.
Permits cost $5 and are nonrefundable. A maximum of five permits can be purchased and can be used through Dec. 31.
Each permit is valid to cut one tree and must be secured to the tree in a place visible during transport of the tree from the forest.
Permits purchased in person do not expire, so if weather or other conditions make it impossible to get a tree this year, the permit is still valid for use the next year.
The digital permit cost through Recreation.gov is $5, but it is only valid for the 2021 season. Up to five permits can be purchased and there is a $2.50 service charge per transaction. The purchase can be done from a computer or mobile device. The permit must be printed to be valid and visible on the vehicle dashboard when transporting the tree.
Christmas tree permits from the Fremont-Winema National Forest are valid for use on the Forest in Klamath and Lake counties. It is the responsibility of the cutter to ensure they are not getting their tree from private, state or other federal lands. Christmas trees also cannot be harvested in Congressionally-designated Wilderness Areas, active timber sales, developed recreation sites or tree plantations.
Fourth graders with a valid Every Kid Outdoors pass can use their pass to get a free Christmas tree permit on the Fremont-Winema National Forest to enjoy with their family.
