As the holiday season starts, Christmas tree permits are currently available from the Fremont-Winema National Forest, according to a news release.
Permits cost $5 and are nonrefundable. A maximum of five permits can be purchased and can be used through Dec. 25. The permits are available for purchase from several vendors in Lake and Klamath counties, online through www.Recreation.gov, and by mail from all Fremont-Winema National Forest offices.
Fifth graders with an Every Kid Outdoors voucher can get a free Christmas tree permit for a limited time. The Fremont-Winema National Forest has provided free passes and permits to area fourth graders.
For more information or for those home schooling, contact Public Affairs Specialist Shannon Holt at 541-947-6261 or shannon.holt@usda.gov.
EKO passes and vouchers can also be acquired by visiting https://everykidoutdoors.gov and completing the application process. Recreation.gov has an option for EKO passholders to get their Christmas tree permit online, but there is a $2.50 service charge for the transaction.
Each permit is valid to cut one tree and must be secured to the tree in a place visible during transport of the tree from the forest.
All Forest offices are open for phone calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.