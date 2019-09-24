LAKEVIEW – Volunteers interested in participating in National Public Lands Day are invited to join the Fremont-Winema National Forest, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Natural Desert Association (ONDA) for a day of trail work Saturday, according to a news release.
The event will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Cox Pass Trailhead, approximately 30 minutes north of Lakeview.
Volunteers will be working on the Fremont National Recreation Trail for approximately three hours Saturday morning. No previous trail building experience is needed to participate. Participants needing transportation will meet at the Lakeview Interagency Office at 1301 S. G St. south of Lakeview at 7 a.m. the morning of the event.
Participants should plan on dressing appropriately for the field, conditions and work. This includes long pants and long sleeve shirt, thick socks and closed-toe shoes with good tread, like hiking boots. Hat, sunscreen, insect repellent, sunglasses or eye protection are encouraged.
The event will take place rain or shine and volunteers should be prepared for changing conditions. Jackets and layers are encouraged as high desert mornings and evenings can be cold.
Volunteers should also bring plenty of water, snacks and any other supplies they personally need. Tools and equipment will be provided.
BLM will be providing lunch. ONDA will be hosting optional event activities, including camping, dinner, hiking/biking/horseback riding on Sunday and a gear raffle for backpacks, camping stoves, water filter and tent. Raffle donations benefit Lake County Search and Rescue.
Volunteers interested in extending their day will have the opportunity to continue trail work during the afternoon, ending with dinner and camping.
The Fremont-National Recreation Trail is 135-miles long and traverses most of the length of the Fremont-Winema National Forest. The trail is open to hikers, backpackers, mountain biking and horseback riding. It is also part of the 750-mile Oregon Desert Trail.
ONDA crafted the Oregon Desert Trail route to introduce hikers, bikers and horseback riders to the stunning landscapes found in Oregon’s high desert. The Oregon Desert Trail links existing trails, old road beds and cross-country travel together, overlapping with the Fremont National Recreation Trail for over 60 miles starting at the Chewaucan Crossing near Paisley and ending at Vee Lake near Lakeview.
For additional details and to register for the event, visit http://bit.ly/FremontNPLD2019.