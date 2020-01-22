With tax season underway, the downtown Klamath County Library and Chiloquin branch library are hosting free tax aides through the AARP from Wednesday, Feb. 5 through Wednesday, April 8.
A Spanish language interpreter will be available at the downtown library to assist taxpayers who primarily speak Spanish.
Every Wednesday from 1-7 p.m. downtown and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Chiloquin, specially-trained tax aide volunteers from AARP will be on hand to help with tax preparation needs. Participants do not have to be a member of AARP (or even a senior citizen) to take advantage of this assistance – taxpayers of any age can drop in. Time with tax consultants is by walk-in only, so it is best to come early. Some restrictions may apply; tax aides may not be able to help with preparing certain types of tax returns.
Those interested in participating are asked to bring with them last year’s tax return, a photo ID, Social Security cards for everyone in their household, and health insurance information for everyone listed on their tax return. If health insurance was purchased through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, bring the documentation Form 1095A received from the government. If filing jointly, both the tax filer and their spouse must attend.
For more information, call the downtown library at 541-882-8894, or Chiloquin library at 541-783-3315.