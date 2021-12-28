Effective Jan. 1, personal use firewood permits on the Fremont-Winema National Forest will be free, available at no charge to the public.
A permit will still need to be obtained by contacting the local Ranger District or the Forest Supervisor’s office.
Woodcutters will need to have a paper copy of the permit with them while cutting firewood. The current personal use firewood synopsis and firewood map also needs to be with them either hardcopy or electronically while cutting wood.
Loads should be logged on the removal record located on the permit before leaving the woodcutting site. The Forest is no longer issuing tags for personal use firewood.
Each household can collect up to 10 cords of personal use firewood a year. A cord equates to a wood stack that is 4 feet wide by 4 feet high by 8 feet long.
The Fremont-Winema National Forest is among the national forests shifting to a free personal use firewood program. As a result, the Forest will no longer be charging for personal use firewood permits.
Firewood obtained through this program is for personal use only and not for resale. Commercial permits are still available by contacting local Fremont-Winema National Forest offices by phone.
Woodcutting permit holders are expected to follow the 2022 rules and regulations. The document, along with the woodcutting maps will be available online at the Forest’s “Firewood Permits” page. Maps are also available digitally from Avenza Maps at www.avenzamaps.com.
Regulations include:
Cut only in permitted areas. No woodcutting is allowed within 150 feet of developed recreation sites or in Wilderness Areas, Wild and Scenic River Corridors, Unique Areas, Research Natural Areas, Research Areas, Experimental Forest Areas or within posted areas including unlogged or active timber sales, contract areas and posted “No Cutting” areas.
All trees standing or down with paint, tags or signs on them are protected and may not be cut.
Use of mechanized skidding and/or loading equipment for removal of firewood is prohibited. The only power equipment authorized for use are chainsaws, winches and hydraulic splitters.
Spark arresters should be on all mechanical equipment and fire prevention measures should be followed.
Maximum length of firewood allowed to be cut and transported is 6 feet.
Cut and scatter limbs and tops. Remove all slash from roads and ditches.
See the synopsis document for specific regulations by Ranger District. This includes restrictions on cutting near streams, seeps, springs and meadows, as well as tree species allowed.
For more information on the free personal use firewood cutting, please contact your local Fremont-Winema National Forest Office during regular business hours between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
They can be reached at: Supervisor’s Office – 541-947-2151; Bly Ranger District – 541-353-2427; Chiloquin and Chemult Ranger Districts – 541-783-4001; Klamath Ranger District – 541-883-6714; Lakeview Ranger District – 541-947-3334; Paisley Ranger District – 541-943-3114; Silver Lake Ranger District – 541-576-2107.