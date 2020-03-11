Linda Clarkson of Futurity First Insurance Group is offering two Medicare 101 workshops, Tuesday, March 24 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to a news release.
The hour-long workshops will be at Klamath Community College, Building six, room 6108. The College is at 7390 S 6th St. in Klamath Falls.
The workshops will explain Medicare Parts A and B, and explore options with Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare Supplements. Participants will also learn how prescription drug plans work, how to get help with the cost of prescription drugs and how Medicare works with the VA.
The complimentary workshops are designed for people who are turning 65 and are new to Medicare. It is also designed for those who have questions about how to compare prescription plans and Medicare advantage plans. To register, call Futurity First at 541-973-2100.
