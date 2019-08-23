Nor-Cal Think Pink will bring a mobile mammography bus to four rural communities offering free screenings to the underinsured/uninsured on the following dates:
Monday, Aug. 26: Modoc County Public Health in Alturas
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Tri Counties Bank in Fall River Mills
Aug. 28: Shingletown Medical Center in Shingletown
Aug. 29: Holiday Market in Chester
Free mammogram screening will be provided for women age 40 year’s old and over who have not had a mammogram within the past 12 months. Walk-ups are welcomed; however, women are strongly encouraged to reserve an appointment at NorCalThinkPink.com or by calling 1-877-4AN-EXAM.
Nor-Cal Think Pink has expanded its mission from breast cancer awareness to a hands-on approach with a focus on the underserved, rural communities throughout the North State. According to the California Health Interview Survey (CHIS) in 2016, only 18% of women 40 years and older in the combined region of Del Norte, Siskiyou, Lassen, Trinity, Modoc, Plumas, and Sierra counties received a mammogram within the past two years. This is mostly attributed to the long travel distance to the nearest imaging clinic and lack of insurance. In 2018, Nor-Cal Think Pink fully funded its first free mammogram screening event in Fall River Mills screening 30 women who would otherwise have to drive 1 1/2 hours to Redding for a mammogram.