The wildfires in Oregon have quickly translated into legal woes for Oregonians, many of whom now have access to free assistance from lawyers, including lawyers receiving specialized training in high areas of need.
Through a partnership between the Oregon State Bar, FEMA and the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, residents within the declared disaster zones can seek a pro bono lawyer immediately. A key area of need will be assisting FEMA applicants who face ineligibility due to lost documentation (lease agreements; deeds, photo IDs, etc).
FEMA has received approximately 20,000 applications for assistance from the fires, and up to 40% of those applicants face ineligibility challenges. Help will be available in multiple languages.
Other areas of need being seen particularly by Red Cross and FEMA workers includes landlord/tenant and housing problems, insurance claims, applications and appeals for federal benefits, contracts for housing repair, mortgage foreclosure, lost legal documents, power of attorney/estate administration and conservatorships.
There are some limitations on Disaster Legal Services. For example, assistance is not available for cases that will produce a money award. If people need help that is not covered, the OSB can direct them appropriately.
To access the program, visit www.osbar.org or call 503-684-3763 or 800-452-7636.