Free energy audits are available for farmers and ranchers in Klamath, Lake, Harney and Modoc counties. 

The audits will be conducted by the Rural Energy Works for Oregon and California project, a collaboration of various natural resource organizations around the basin.

Right now, they are working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which provided a year-long grant to conduct energy audits for agricultural businesses free of charge. 

Oregon Renewable Energy Center in Klamath is one organization that is part of the project.

Director Mason Terry said “the audits will increase the energy awareness of Oregon and California’s rural communities and provide opportunities for improvements.”

A team of specialists will visit sites and evaluate the efficiency of water pumps, as well as other agricultural equipment. Audits are best done during the irrigation season while pumps are running.

To sign up for a free energy audit, agricultural businesses in Lake, Harney, and Modoc counties should contact Nick Johnson from Lake County Resources Initiative. Johnson can be reached at 541-9475461, or email nick.johnson@lcri.org

Those in Klamath County should contact Bill Lehman the coordinator for Klamath Watershed Partnership. Lehman can be reached at 541-850-1717, or email blehman@klamathpartnership.org.

 

Reporter Alexandra Feller can be reached at afeller@heraldandnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @alilou_65

