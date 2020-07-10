Klamath Health Partnership is offering free COVID-19 testing in Crescent on Monday, July 20.
Walk-up and drive through testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Crescent Fire District Fire Hall, 136727 Main St. in Crescent.
Participants will be asked to complete some paperwork before being given the nasal swab test. This service is made possible through a collaboration between Klamath County Public Health and Klamath Health Partnership.
“The first four testing days were held in Merrill, Malin, Chiloquin and Bonanza with a good response,” said Klamath County Public Health Director Jennifer Little in a press release. “Public Health serves the entire county and it is important to meet people where they are. Time and transportation can be barriers to service. This project takes testing to the people.”
Klamath Health Partnership is providing the testing, facilitated through Public Health’s relationships with the smaller towns’ governments and citizens.
For any tests that return a positive result, Klamath County Public Health will follow-up with the individual to provide direction for isolation and symptom monitoring.