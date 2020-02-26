Before she become involved with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Klamath Falls resident Becky McNair was struggling to care for a child with a then-undiagnosed mental illness. “I thought for years I was all alone,” McNair said, referring to the isolation she felt caring for a person with mental health issues and not knowing how to help. After discovering the Klamath Falls chapter of NAMI and attending a course it offered, McNair learned that many people were living in a similar situation. A Local NAMI chapter serves as a community to aid people in navigating through the challenging circumstances of mental illness.
The same course that helped McNair — who is now the president of NAMI Klamath Falls — continues being offered today. NAMI Klamath Falls will be offering the free eight-week Family to Family course for relatives, friends and caregivers of people with a diagnosed mental illness. The classes can be taken either Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8:30 p.m., or Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Family to Family is a nationwide educational program of NAMI taught by “trained and knowledgeable family members who can also offer support at all stages of recovery,” according to NAMI.
The concept of “recovery” related to mental illness means a process of change through which individuals improve their health and wellness, live a self-directed life, and strive to achieve their full potential, as mentalhealth.gov notes.
McNair recalled the experience of attending her first Family to Family course through NAMI. Finding others who were also navigating through life with a mentally ill loved one was a revelation for McNair. “There were 25 people in that class and they all sounded like they lived in my house,” she said of the experiences and frustrations she had in common with other class participants.
Individuals who attend the Family to Family course “gain vital information, insight and understanding of their loved one that many describe as life-changing,” a press release from NAMI states. A wide range of mental health conditions are discussed in the course, including bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, depression, anxiety disorders, borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
NAMI’s website notes that the course will also cover “how to solve problems and communicate effectively, taking care of yourself and managing your stress, supporting your loved one with compassion, finding and using local supports and services, up-to-date information on mental health conditions and how they affect the brain, how to handle a crisis, current treatments and therapies, the impact of mental health conditions on the entire family.”
Local NAMI chapters are a vital resource for people all over the country. McNair said she receives calls from people across the U.S. who are concerned about a loved one living with mental illness in Klamath Falls.
Those callers are desperate for information about their loved one when they are unable to reach the person. McNair said a call about a loved one often sounds like, “Can you find them? Get a message to them? Are they okay? Are they alive? Do you know if they’re alive?”
Due to the confidential nature of NAMI, often the most information McNair can provide to worried callers is whether someone is alive and okay.
“I took that class again and again and again,” McNair said of the Family to Family course. Many people come into the class when their whole world is falling apart, she described. Being welcomed into a community of people who are going through similar struggles makes a major impact. McNair shared, “A lot of these people stay in contact with us for years and years.”
Families, close friends and caregivers of people with a mental illness are encouraged to sign up for the free, eight-week Family to Family course. Registration must be completed by March 6 to ensure there are plenty of class materials for everyone. Classes that run Tuesday evenings will begin March 10; classes that run on Fridays will begin March 13. To register, call Becky McNair at 541-885-4909 or email namiklamath@yahoo.com.