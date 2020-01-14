Julie Davis pleaded not guilty to charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence Tuesday as the fourth suspect charged in the murder of Pedro Padilla Jr.
Davis was arrested Monday around 3 p.m. on the 6000 block of Shasta Way and is being held in the Klamath County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Davis was charged last week, making her a co-conspirator in Padilla’s murder, which took place sometime between Nov. 22 and Dec. 23, alongside Corey Agard, Tori Hill and Joshua Holloway, all still in custody at the Klamath County Jail.
According to court documents, in addition to abusing a corpse Davis allegedly tampered with blood, and evidence of the discharge of a firearm. Other court documents allege Hill paid Agard $10,000 to kill Padilla at a Merrill home. Holloway, who documents state was also compensated for his role, “had knowledge of the agreement and had involvement in the execution of removing and concealing the corpse and crime scene.” Agard and others allegedly disposed of Padilla’s body in a body of water after weighing it down and wrapping it in plastic. Documents also say they purchased a UV light to conceal and remove biological evidence at the crime scene.
Davis’s next court date is Jan. 21.