Chiloquin’s annual Independence Day Celebration, with the theme “Let Freedom Ring,” was a huge success this year, according to a news release. Floats, bikes, horses, classic cars, motorcycles, a Humvee, Smokey Bear, fire trucks, and patriotism were all on display in the parade. Afterward, ribs, hot dogs, and side dishes were served in the city park to hungry attendees, followed by games for the young and young-at-heart, with prizes galore. A series of pie-eating contests was great fun, both for the participants and the observers. A variety of vendors sold their wares throughout the day, also.
The event could not have taken place if not for the many volunteers, as well as the individuals and organizations who donated prizes. The city would especially like to recognize:
n Cheryl Hescock—The Hair Shop
n Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls
n Chiloquin Car Care
n Fran Hartsfield — Morgan Creek Traders
n Hanscam’s Bowling Center
n Harry & Melinda Childers — Kircher’s
n Mayor Julie Bettles
n Morello Construction
n Next of Kiln
n Pam McConathy — Attitude
n Valeree Lane — Klamath County Health
n Pauline Delano
n Two Rivers Art Gallery
n North State Packaging
n BBQ Crew: Gunga Hescock, Maro Esqueda, Wynn Hescock, Leo Esqueda, Kevin Ketner, and Joe Beaver (who traveled from Yuma, Arizona).
n Kari Pagan at Clarabells Catering who made the baked beans
n Dana Ward at Potbelly Café who made and donated the coleslaw
n The Sierra Service Project
n Fire Chief Mike Cook — MC
The parade entry winners were:
n Patriotism – The Chiloquin Veterans
n Vehicle entry – Bill Wilson in his reproduction of a ’26 Chrysler Coop that he made from scratch
n Youth Entry – Shaun Carter on his decorated bicycle
n Float Entry – Chiloquin Community Tourism ACTION Team
n Equestrian Entry – Fancy from the Klamath County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse
n Grand Prize Winner for Best Representation of the Theme – Two Rivers Art Gallery
A good time was had by all, and the city is looking forward to an even bigger and better celebration in 2020.