Klamath Freedom Celebration and Foundation will hosting activities for the 2021 Fourth of July Celebration, the official start of Klamath Freedom Days.
This year's events will include a Fourth of July parade which will be at noon, proceed up Main Street and end at Veterans Park.
Lineup time for participants is from 10:30 to 11:20 a.m. on Spring Street. A registration booth will be located near Sharky’s Shack.
After the parade, activities will begin at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, including the Cascade Civil War Society. They will have cannons the public can fire for a fee. Also the Boys Scouts of America will host an American Flag retirement ceremony. More activities will begin at 4 p.m. with vendors, a DJ and live music.
The finale will include a volley of cannon fire followed by a fireworks show at 10 p.m. Additional information can be found at www.klamathfc.org, including parade and vendor online registration.