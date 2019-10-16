Another candidate has entered the race for the Klamath County Commissioner position 1 occupied this term by Donnie Boyd. Ryan Wheelock challenges Boyd, who is running for reelection, along with two others; Kassandra Harding and Kenneth DeCrans.
Wheelock is the owner of Steel Sensations, a body piercing shop in downtown Klamath Falls, and has served on the Klamath County Economic Development Advisory Committee since 2016.
The primary election is May 19, 2020 and the last day for candidates to file is March 10.
Commissions Derrick DeGroot is running for reelection to position 3 and is the only candidate filed for that seat at this time.
Chris Kaber is aiming for reelection to his post as Sheriff and has an opponent in Sheriff’s Office Corporal Daren Krag.
Voters must register by April 28, 2020 to vote in the primary election.