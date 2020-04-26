Eastern Oregon University named 581 students to the Dean’s List for the 2020 winter term, including four students from the Klamath Basin, according to a news release.
Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
Students selected include Lacey Hammond, of Bonanza; Christopher Romero, of Klamath Falls; and Clorian Neider and Maudey Vore, of Lakeview.
EOU, based in La Grande, provides classes to students on its main campus as well as online around the world and at centers across the state. For more information visit www.eou.edu.