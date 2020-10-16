Four attorneys are vying for a coveted seat on the Klamath County Circuit Court.
Alycia Edgeworth Kersey has held the seat since August when she was appointed to fill the vacancy created by Roxanne Osborne’s retirement.
Kersey, the incumbent of just a few months, is now running to keep the black judge’s robe after being Governor Kate Brown’s pick to fill the position. To do so, she’ll have to defeat challengers Nathan Ratliff, Bonnie Lam and Joshua Guest.
Lam was also interviewed by Brown for the open seat earlier this year. She has been a lawyer in the county for 24 years, mainly dealing in family and juvenile dependency law, including child welfare and custody issues.
Although she said she’s not as familiar as some of her opponents with criminal law that will come before the circuit court, she’s willing to learn and hopes her experience dealing with a variety of families will make her a good fit for the job.
“With my practice for the last nearly 24 years, and just being in this community, working with a wide range of clients, and the extent of the length of my practice, I think I have gained enough experience,” she said. “And certainly, I’m always willing to learn new areas of law.”
Lam is running for a seat on the court to set an example for the children she works with and her own children, who are adults now.
“I’ve gotten to that point where it’s like, ‘Well, maybe I should try something new,’” she said. “Maybe I should be an example to them and to other children of having goals and working towards something different, trying something new.”
Ratliff has served as the presiding judge of the Klamath Falls Municipal Court since 2016 while also operating his own private law practice since 2003. He is looking to join the circuit court equipped with what he’s learned in both of those roles.
“All those different facets of my experience, both on the planning side, the litigation side and on the municipal court experience side, I think, put me in a good position to be able to handle the load and the work that a good circuit court judge would do,” he said.
Guest said it was his dream to be a “professional peacemaker” when he went to law school to become a mediator. He has been working as a public defender in the county courthouse and feels his mediator training would translate well into a position of passing down fair judgements.
“Judges (who) are tough on principles but soft on people can help give bad news quickly and clearly and explain it in a way that makes people okay with even a bad outcome,” he said.
His mediator training means he tries to find “the least restrictive method to fix the problem to serve the community’s safety interests.” He said as a judge he would strive for solutions that satisfy victims and the state while also doing his best to allow offenders to remain productive, taxpaying members of society.
Kersey is running with the slogan “Protecting the Klamath way of life.” She said it’s been interesting to find out what that means to people in the community and how she can best serve them as a judge.
She has been an attorney for 10 years, most recently working as a public defender. Before that she was a domestic violence prosecutor for the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office and before that worked as a law clerk for all five of the judges at the courthouse.
She called her first two months in the new job “fulfilling.”
“I think what a judge in Klamath County needs is to understand the litigants, to understand the burden of the litigants ... and what I try to do is to do my best to be a very compassionate and active listener,” she said. “Everybody who’s standing in front of me is unhappy and they need to be heard.”
Although she was appointed by Gov. Brown, Kersey said it has been her mission in her campaign to prove she is Klamath’s choice, too. She credited her relationships with community stakeholders, such as leadership at the jail, leadership at KBBH and other judges, as what put her over the top in Salem and what will do the same with local voters.
“I think the reason why I am the judge in Klamath County is because of all those relationships, and all that those community partners that I know and have a really great rapport with,” she said. “We all shop at the same store, we all buy milk at the same place.”
The last time Klamath County had a contested circuit court race was in the May 2004 primary, which Judge Marci Adkisson won. Each candidate in the race agreed it has been good for a community to have a contested election with numerous qualified candidates to foster conversation and thought about what the community wants from a judge.