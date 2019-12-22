Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Friends of the Children

Pictured are, from left to right in the back row: Paul Mee, REACH, Inc.; Debra Day, Klamath Lake Land Trust; Gayle Yamasaki, OCF Leadership Council; Crystal McMahon, Klamath Lake Land Trust; Ron Moe, REACH, Inc.; Susan Freschi, OCF Volunteer Grant Evaluator; Jim Cox, Western Rivers Conservancy; Kate Marquez, OCF Leadership Council; Nancy Thomas; Friends of Ella Redkey Pool; Frank Hernandez, OCF Volunteer Grant Evaluator; Terry Wagstaff, OCF Leadership Council. Pictured in the front row: Jay Lunsford, Klamath Lake Land Trust; Sue Winter; Friends of the Klamath County Library; Amy Drake, OCF Program Officer; Amanda Squibb, Friends of the Children – Klamath Basin.

 Submitted photo

A professional mentor for Friends of the Children will be supported through the donation of funds provided through the Oregon Community Foundation, according to a news release.

Friends of the Children of the Klamath Basin received a $4,000 grant from the Fred W. Fields Fund of The Oregon Community Foundation, a $11,000 grant from the Bertha Harrison Children’s Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, and a $5,000 grant from the Olsrud Family Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation to support a professional mentor.

The mentor will work with eight youth from Chiloquin, providing support for positive development and school success. The mission of Friends of the Children is impacting generational change by empowering youth who are facing the greatest obstacles through relationships with professional mentors for 12 or more years, no matter what.

Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) puts donated money to work in Oregon – more than $100 million in grants and scholarships support Oregonians annually. For nearly 45 years, OCF grantmaking, research, advocacy and community-advised solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses and organizations create charitable funds to improve lives for all Oregonians.

Impactful giving – time, talent and resources from many generous Oregonians – creates measurable change, the news release stated.

The Foundation makes grants through an application process that involves local citizens in the review and evaluation of requests for funds. Application materials are available through the Foundation’s Portland office. Individuals or businesses interested in establishing a fund through the Oregon Community Foundation may contact the Medford office at 818 W. Eighth St., Medford OR 97501, 541-773-8987 or visit www.oregoncf.org.

Tags