A professional mentor for Friends of the Children will be supported through the donation of funds provided through the Oregon Community Foundation, according to a news release.
Friends of the Children of the Klamath Basin received a $4,000 grant from the Fred W. Fields Fund of The Oregon Community Foundation, a $11,000 grant from the Bertha Harrison Children’s Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, and a $5,000 grant from the Olsrud Family Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation to support a professional mentor.
The mentor will work with eight youth from Chiloquin, providing support for positive development and school success. The mission of Friends of the Children is impacting generational change by empowering youth who are facing the greatest obstacles through relationships with professional mentors for 12 or more years, no matter what.
