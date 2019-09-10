One in four Oregon veterans surveyed experience frustration in seeking care for mental health or substance use issues. The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs will be in Klamath Falls to solicit input regarding veterans behavioral health needs and services from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Oregon Tech, according to a news release.
The event is free and lunch will be served. Participants must register in advance at redegroup.co/veteran-bh-forums.
The Oregon Legislature invested $3.1 million over two years toward veterans behavioral health. OHA and ODVA dedicated a portion of the funding to commission a needs assessment study to identify challenges and opportunities for reforms. The resulting study, written by Portland-based consulting firm Rede Group is now available on the OHA website.
“Oregon veterans have given their time and talents to serve our nation in times of war and peace. I am deeply concerned about the challenges that the 4,000 Oregon veterans reported in accessing behavioral health services,” said OHA Behavioral Health Director Steve Allen. “However, I’m encouraged by the strong partnership among OHA, ODVA, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Oregon Legislature, who are all motivated to make needed reforms. We hope that community members across the state will become a part of this unprecedented partnership during our state tour.”
At the local meetings, OHA and ODVA will seek feedback from veterans, veteran’s families, service providers and policymakers on the study's recommendations.
To read the report, visit redegroup.co/veteran-bh-forums.