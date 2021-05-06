The Fort Rock Valley Historical Society Homestead Village Museum in the northern Lake County community of Fort Rock, is open for the season.
The museum, which along with indoor displays features several homestead buildings, opened for the season on Thursday and will remain open into September on Thursdays through Sundays and holidays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for youth age 6 to 17 and free for youth 5 and younger.
Featuring a collection of original buildings from the Fort Rock Valley’s 1900s homestead era, the outdoor display includes six homes, a one-room country schoolhouse, doctor’s office, church, general store, and blacksmith shop. There is also a variety of vintage farm machinery, including a swather, land leveler, rake, roller, planted, baler reaper and hay loader.
Jana Kittredge, one of the museum volunteers, said men like the horse-drawn farming implements and old gas pumps while women like the primitive kitchens and vegetable garden. She said youngsters like the old chuckwagon and school while, “Everybody likes to explore the nooks and crannies of these simple homes, church, and school built before electricity arrived here in eastern Oregon’s desert.”
The museum opened in 1988 with two buildings, the Webster cabin and Dr. Thom’s office. It has since added several homes, a church and school and vintage equipment.
Kittredge said the newest additions include a new barn and display cases along with newly repainted buildings, including the school house.
“There’s a lot to see,” she said of the variety of indoor and outdoor displays, emphasizing, “We like to have people come and discover.”
As the museum’s website/brochure notes, “The museum preserves and protects homestead era structures by moving them off the desert to the museum site. They are made safe for entry then furnished in early 1900s décor so visitors can experience what life was like in Eastern Oregon before electricity arrived.
Buildings in the outdoor homestead village include the Stratton House, Artifact Building, Dr. Thom’s Office, Menkenmaier Cabin, Belletable House, St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, Boedigheimer House, Webster Cabin, Blacksmith Shop, Sunset School and Fort Rock Store. They were moved to the museum from around valley, with Dr. Thom’s Office transported 16 miles from Silver Lake.
“We’re also a source of information about other things to see and do in the area,” Kittredge said, noting “In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild,” an outdoor concert that’s part of a series of performances showcasing Oregon’s outdoors, is scheduled July 25 and 26 at nearby Fort Rock State Park. For the performances Novak performs on a 9-foot Steinway grand piano.
The Fort Rock museum is located along Highway 31 near the Lake County community of Fort Rock, which is 122 miles north of Klamath Falls via Highway 140, the Silver Lake Road and Highway 31, and 113 miles north of Lakeview via Highway 395 and Highway 31.
For more information on the Nowak concert visit hunternoack.com. For information about the Fort Rock Museum visit the museum’s Facebook page, website at www.fortrock.oregon.com, email frmuseum@centurylink.net, or call 541-576-2251. For safety during the Covid-19 pandemic, visitors are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.