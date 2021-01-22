Nearly four years after the case was first filed, Mark Matlick pleaded guilty Friday to stealing over $10,000 in cash evidence from Oregon State Police while he worked as a technician in Klamath and Lake counties.
Matlick pleaded guilty to four counts, one each of computer crime, first-degree theft, tampering with public record and official misconduct.
He was sentenced to two years probation. He is also required to pay $15,000 to the Oregon State Police in restitution, which is covered by the $20,000 bail he posted in 2017, when the case was first filed.
Before the plea, Matlick had been facing 75 charges of theft, forgery, tampering with public records, computer crimes and official misconduct in Klamath County. He was also facing 16 similar charges in Lake County for stealing cash evidence from the OSP evidence locker there. He worked for OSP in Klamath and Lake counties for seven years.
Matlick’s attorney, Phil Studenberg, said the Lake County judge agreed to dismiss the case there and that Matlick's restitution will cover damages in both cases.
Studenberg said it’s a relief for the case to be resolved and said that Matlick wanted to take responsibility.
"I think the reason he hasn't wasn't sent to jail is because the record keeping was fairly poor ... it would’ve been very hard for the state to prove all the allegations, and I think they acknowledge that,” Studenberg said. “Mr. Matlick wanted to take responsibility for what he did do. He has no prior history.”
In the state’s comments during the hearing in Judge Marci Adkisson’s courtroom Friday morning, Colin Benson with the Oregon Department of Justice acknowledged that it was hard to tell when and how often any crimes occurred.
“It was very difficult to tell the exact dates that those took place,” Benson said Friday. “There were some questions about being able to prove that each one of these was individual criminal conduct instead of it all taking place at once, which is why we have the resolution that we do.”
Judge Adkisson said Friday that this was the oldest case on her docket.