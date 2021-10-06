Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
1 of 2
From left, Roseburg officers Brandon Halter and Dawson Batsch were honored Tuesday for jumping into a river to save a drowning woman last week.
A former Oregon Tech basketball player has gotten into the local news cycle lately for more than just his 3-point-shooting.
The now-officer Brandon Halter,was one of three Roseburg Police officers honored Tuesday for saving a woman from drowning last week in the South Umpqua River.
Halter, Officer Dawson Batsch and Sgt. Jeff Eichenbusch all responded to reports of a woman who couldn't make it back to shore after skinny-dipping in the river in the 4 a.m. darkness of Sept. 29.
Batsch began to swim out into the river after other rescue efforts failed to reach the woman. According to the City of Roseburg, Shepherd was exhausted and running out of time after treading water in a deep part of the river. Eichenbusch was about to join Batsch in the river until Halter volunteered instead.
"No, I'll do it," Halter reportedly told his sergeant before removing his gear, grabbing a life preserver and getting in the water.
Batsch made it to woman and began to tow her from the water while Halter swam just behind with the life preserver.
“When I got there, I don’t know if she even realized that I was there,” Batsch said in a press release. “She was completely gassed. She just had no fight in her. She just kind of went limp when I grabbed her.”
The pair brought 24-year-old Brittany Rose Shepherd to shore where she was treated by firefighters and taken to the hospital.
All three officers were awarded challenge coins by the Roseburg Fire Department and Eichenbusch, who supervises Halter and Batsch, presented both with lifesaving commendations.
Long before he worked the graveyard shift for the Roseburg police, Halter was a deep-shooting weapon for the Oregon Tech Owls.
During the 2016-17 season, his senior year, the Glide native averaged 15.1 points per contest over 34 games. He sank a team-high 105 3-pointers. He transferred to the Owls from Clackamas Community College.