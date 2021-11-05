The former Oregon 8 Motel and RV park will reopen next week as temporary housing for the recently incarcerated, a place for homeless individuals with mental illness, and for wildfire victims and emergency responders.
The project is known locally as Project Turnkey. It was finalized in April after the county completed a $1.5 million purchase, with state dollars, of the the motel located on Highway 97 just north of Klamath Falls.
Kelly Minty Morris, chair of the Klamath County Board of Commissioners, said when the project comes to fruition, it will function as a “multi-purpose, temporary, and flash emergency use facility.”
Minty Morris said the bulk of the rooms will be utilized by Klamath County Community Corrections as transitional housing for local residents who have been recently incarcerated. Other rooms will be utilized by Klamath Basin Behavioral Health as housing for homeless individuals with mental illnesses. Still other rooms will be used by Klamath County Emergency Management to house wildfire victims and first responders from outside of the area who are working in Klamath County.
“These are all Klamath County folks,” Minty Morris said of the people Community Corrections plans to temporarily house at the motel. “These are not people being shipped from other areas. These are our people.”
Minty Morris said the people living at the motel will have already shown some success in their transition back to community life.
“They are not going to be people straight out of a correctional facility, but people who are in some kind of intermediary place,” Minty Morris said. “It’s that last step before being fully integrated.”
Minty Morris said the people housed at the motel will have to pay a subsidized rent as a way of getting them used to paying bills again once they eventually are on their own.
Kristi McCune, intensive case management supervisor at Klamath Basin Behavioral Health, said KBBH has five units at the motel at its disposal. Those units will be used to house “homeless clients who have a serious mental illness.”
The program is not a transitional housing program, McCune said, but is part of KBBH’s homelessness initiative. As part of the program, treatment teams from KBBH will be on site weekly to assist clients with skills training, medication education, daily living activities, and grocery shopping, McCune added.
Brandon Fowler, Klamath County Emergency Manager, said Project Turnkey will provide the county with key housing during and after emergencies.
“If we need rooms for wildfire victims, it’s a good resource the county has at its disposal that we can take advantage of when we need it,” Fowler said.
Over the summer, the Bootleg Fire and other wildfires ravaged the surrounding area. The motel, which was undergoing renovations, was used in an emergency fasion to house Red Cross volunteers, as well as first responders from outside the area who were unable to find hotel rooms.
Fowler said details on how the rooms will be utilized are still being worked out, but the resource will be managed by multiple county departments.
“It’ll be a collaboration ... to figure out what the greatest need is,” Fowler said. “It’s really not a one-size-fits-all model. There is built-in flexibility so we can adapt to whatever those needs are.”
The project was initially met with resistance from residents living at the RV park adjacent to the motel. Since being evicted by the county, some have since found new — and better — living arrangements.
Cassandra Brown, her son Loyal, and her mother Brenda Brown were tenants at the RV park when the county bought the property. In June, the family was asked to leave within 60 days so the county could revamp the facility into transitional housing.
They left their spot at the park with nowhere else to go, spending a total of 30 days effectively homeless and living in parking lots, Cassandra and Brenda recounted. Cassandra said the hardship was avoidable and unnecessary, but that she and her mother are thankful to have finally found a stable living situation. After a month, the family found a new place to live in Chiloquin — a 50-foot mobile home they purchased for $1. They have a lease on the Chiloquin ground until April, but plan to stay put while they develop property in Bonanza.
Their new spot is a major upgrade from their previous arrangement at the RV park behind the motel, Cassandra said, and the rent is comparable.
“It’s got a fenced in yard in the back for a garden … and a private little forest,” she said.
Brown said she is thankful for landing on her feet, but knows others haven’t been so lucky.
“We all could have been able to prepare a lot more and it would have been a lot easier,” Brown said. “It really wasn’t fair how they did it. The stress from this really hurt our family, and probably other families.”
During their time of struggle, the family bounced around from place to place.
The Kla-Mo-Ya Casino allowed the family to park their vehicles and stay in its lot for longer than is usually permitted, a gesture they said was most welcome. Eventually they moved from truck stop to truck stop, where they even got into some difficult situations.
At one point, Brenda recounted, a man with his pants down tried to break into their trailer. Brenda, thinking on her feet, threatened the man with a gun that she did not have. The ruse was effective and the man left, she said.
When it comes to the whole journey, Brenda said it really could have been done a lot differently, and a lot of the hardship could have been avoided.
Cassandra and Brenda anticipate moving to Bonanza within five to seven years, once they finish building a home on their property.
Minty Morris said the project, which has a ceremonial ribbon cutting scheduled for next week, shows the community that the county made good on its word.
Some of the work done on the facility over the summer, Minty Morris said, included replacing the roof and removing the trash and debris. The fence was also improved and aesthetics brightened for travelers making their way into town for the first time.
“Once the county got in, I think it’s really undeniable that we have dramatically improved the facility,” Minty Morris said. “The need will be there regardless, but it’s just a matter of looking at community readiness. I think it’s wise to have a facility like this where we can address needs that can arise.”
