Steve Ellis, who lived with his family in Lakeview for seven years when he was the Bureau of Land Management’s Lakeview District Manager, is being touted as possible choice as the BLM’s national director.
Ellis, 67, served as the BLM's deputy director of operations under the Obama Administration until retiring in 2016. He and his wife, Linda, live in Beavercreek, six miles south of Oregon City.
During his 38 years with the BLM and Forest Service, he and his wife, who retired last June after 43 years in medicine, and their three children — Jessica, Amanda and Cameron — lived in Lake County from 1997 to 2004. All three graduated from Lakeview High School and were involved in a range of school and community activities.
Jessica, who died in May 2008, was an Army corporal on her second tour as a medic during Operation Iraqi Freedom when her vehicle struck a roadside bomb. She is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
President-elect Joe Biden's transition team has said the new administration plans to make major changes at the Bureau of Land Management when Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20. Among the likely expected changes is moving the bureau's senior leadership from BLM's new headquarters in Grand Junction, Colo., back to Washington, D.C., a move Ellis has vocally supported.
Based on multiple reports, it’s believed the Biden administration is seeking a seasoned career official who understands the BLM’s basic organization and structure and has the staff’s respect. It’s also believed a temporary director may be named to allow the new Interior secretary time to choose a permanent BLM director, who would then be nominated for Senate confirmation. Because of his experience with the BLM in Washington, D.C. and in several rural field offices, Ellis’ name has been mentioned as a temporary or permanent director.
“Nobody’s offered me anything,” Ellis said during a telephone interview from his home. “No one’s called me and who knows if anyone will. This is the season when names get floated around.” He had no comment on whether he would accept the post.
Since retiring from the BLM, partly because he was dealing with prostate cancer that is now in remission, Ellis has frequently expressed his opposition to several Trump Administration's public lands management policies, including moving staff to Colorado. He is a member of the Public Lands Foundation, a BLM retirees’ group that opposed the headquarters move. Ellis has also publicly criticized Trump administration efforts to revise greater sage grouse conservation plans that were finalized in 2015. As the BLM deputy director of operations, he helped draft instruction memorandums directing BLM field offices on how to implement those plans.
During the telephone interview, Ellis discussed the impact of forest management practices and climate change on the increasing number of large forest fires, partly from a personal perspective. He and his wife were evacuated from their Clackamas County home because of threats posed by last summer’s Riverside Fire.
“We got chased out of here,” he said, noting their property was not damaged but caused them to twice move their horses. “We got lucky. We were prepared the best we could be.”
Ellis said he believes measures such as thinning, prescribed burns and under-burning— practices he implemented while in Lake County — can help minimize fires and “reduce the potential for fires getting out of control.” He noted the extreme high winds and exceptionally low humidity experienced during the Riverside and other fires make control efforts exceptionally difficult.
Ellis said his seven years in Lake County, the family’s longest time in any community during a career that included nine relocations, has influenced his management philosophy.
“We really enjoyed our time in Lake County,” he said, noting he was active in the Rotary Club and other community groups. “Lakeview is one of those towns that grows on you.”
He recalled an incident in Lakeview just a few days after he started working there. When beepers went off, several people at the session got up and quickly left. He later learned they were members of the volunteer ambulance crew responding to an emergency.
Because many townspeople turned out to watch Lakeview High football and basketball games, Ellis said he sometimes used those occasions to talk and exchange ideas with community members. “It was a way to talk to people. You weren’t ‘that bureaucrat’. It was a way to interact with people on a people-to-people basis.”
He believes his Lake County experiences helped him see the importance of personal connection in solving problems.
“It’s about relationship building. People and communities depend on public lands, especially rural communities. It’s important to engage and develop community relationships — I learned that in Lakeview. Relationships are huge, whether you’re in the national office, a regional office or a community like Lakeview,” he said. He noted those relationships are key to have with his own staff, leaders and staff from other agencies, and abroad range of public groups.
“The BLM and the Forest Service are both multiple use agencies. The challenge is balancing things out. To me that means the most thoughtful development in the right place,” Ellis said. “I think there are some areas that are too special to develop.”
Ellis said his goal has always been to “work collaboratively, to make balanced decisions, decisions that are forward looking and are science and research based.”
He said decision-making is complicated by increased polarization between Democrats and Republicans. In contrast, he said that during his first stint in Washington, D.C., from 1994 to 1995 while working as a legislative fellow in the U.S. Senate, “seemed like the two parties would work together and compromise. It would be nice if we could some of that back. We’re all Americans. There are many publics out there. The public lands heritage is everybody’s heritage.”