International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) welcomes Cleo Burgett as a new Local Coordinator.
“I grew up in the Klamath area. I attended Pelican Elementary, Ponderosa Middle School and Klamath Union High School. However, after completing my first year of teaching at Chiloquin Elementary, I went to Anchorage, Alaska for what turned out to be a 30 year vacation! My three children were born in raised there and two of them went on exchanges,” Burgett said. “My oldest son went to Japan for his junior year and my daughter went to France for her sophomore year. My children loved their exchanges and encouraged me to host students from other countries. We did. We hosted students from Poland, Bolivia, Mexico, and Argentina. All the exchanges were delightful, whether it was hosting or my children being hosted.”
She also worked from 2010-2017 in international schools in Kuwait, Myanmar, and the United Arab Emirates.
Burgett is excited for this new opportunity to work with international high school students and the local families that host them. She feels that having exchange students in our local schools and communities increase mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries. She will be working with families and schools in Klamath Falls and in the surrounding area.
Burgett is currently looking for families that would like to host for the school year of 2020.
Exchange students live as a member of the host family — not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules, and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses. Host families provide room and board and loving parental guidance to the student. As the local coordinator, Cleo is available to answer questions, give advice, and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience.
For more information about hosting or working with ICES, contact Burgett at 907-529-0326, cburgett@icesusa.org, or visit www.icesusa.org.