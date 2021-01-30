Former Klamath Falls Police Department Detective Thomas Reif pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges stemming from a November on-duty crash in which he was allegedly driving under the influence of fentanyl.
According to an Oregon State Police investigation, Reif, 27, stole fentanyl from the evidence locker at KFPD and was under the influence of the drug when he crashed into two other vehicles at S 6th Street and Crater Lake Parkway on Nov. 27.
Reif was booked into the Klamath County Jail on Dec. 15 and released.
He is now facing charges in the Klamath County Circuit Court of DUII, reckless driving, five counts of reckless endangering, two counts of criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance, first-degree official misconduct, third-degree theft and tampering with physical evidence. Reif pleaded not guilty to all of them.
KFPD has already conducted their own internal investigation into Reif’s conduct. Following its recommendation that Reif be fired, Reif resigned.
Reif’s Department of Public Safety Standards and Training certification is under review by the committee to determine if he can still be a certified public safety officer in Oregon.
Judge Marci Adkisson granted a request by Reif’s attorney that he be allowed to leave the state on certain dates for treatment.
A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2 to determine Reif’s eligibility for treatment through a specialty drug court.
In a December press release, KFPD Chief Dave Henslee wrote that “we are deeply embarrassed and disappointed with Mr. Reif’s misconduct. The Klamath Falls Police Department does not condone this type of behavior or misconduct by any law enforcement officer. We will continue to hold each other accountable to the highest ethical standards without exception.”