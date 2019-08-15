Former Klamath Irrigation District Manager John Wolf was found by a private investigator to have allowed an ongoing unprofessional work environment to develop at the district office, according to documents contained in a lawsuit filed by former KID office specialist Linda Seater against the district.
In Seater’s lawsuit, filed Aug. 7, KID’s bookkeeper Tammi Flanakin alleged Wolf was creating a “hostile environment” in the workplace, which she said was affecting her health at the time, according to court documents.
Seater filed a lawsuit earlier this month against the district alleging the district wrongfully terminated her and is asking for her job to be reinstated and/or up to $750,000 in damages. She is asking for a jury trial in Klamath County Circuit Court.
Wolf retired from his managerial position in fall 2018 after placing himself on administrative leave.
Seater was placed on administrative leave the day before Wolf, though there is no evidence that the two instances were related. She was allowed back to work before being terminated earlier this year.
KID board President Ty Kliewer declined to comment on the lawsuit or situation.
Seater was successful in suing Klamath County in 2013 for wrongful termination from her position as a county tax collector and property control manager.