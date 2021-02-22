The donut dilemma continues as the former Holey Donut has changed its name for the second time in a week.
Owner Michelle Newton said the moniker they switched to last week — Holey Moley Cafe — turned out to be just a temporary fix to satisfy the owners of a similarly-named shop in Maine that accused the Newtons of trademark infringement.
Now, Newton said she ready to put the drama behind her and just get back to donuts.
Henceforth, the family’s shop on Esplanade Avenue will be called Doughy Donuts and Sandwiches, much to Newton’s dismay. She — and the rest of the family — shot down the name at first after her husband Chris suggested it when they were starting the business.
“Two years later he ends up with the name he wanted to begin with,” she laughed. “And I will hear about it forever now. He was right.”
Holey Moley didn’t stick after the family learned of an ABC television show by the same name. While Michelle didn’t expect the studio to sue the small-town shop, she wasn’t taking any chances.
“We just don’t want to be embroiled in it anymore,” she said. “So we nipped that in the bud right away.”
Michelle became emotional on Monday thinking about the drama they’ve been caught up in. First came the lawsuit brought against them by Holy Donut of Portland, Maine. And then after the story went public, came harassing phone calls from fans of the East Coast store.
“It’s been a little rough but, you know ... we’re working through it,” she said.
Newton has also seen people from Oregon posting vindictive messages on the Maine’s stores website and comments section. She said that’s not something she supports.
After announcing they’d change their name, Michelle said the Maine Holy Donut’s lawyers reached out, saying they’d drop the suit if the Newtons paid Holy Donut’s legal fees and stopped talking to the press. Michelle said she wasn’t having it.
“It will be a cold day in hell before I pay their lawyer fees,” she said. “Who do you think you are?”
Despite the turmoil, Michelle said she has received a ton of local support. And for that, they’re grateful.
“I really appreciate that because it just makes your heart feel like it’s not so bad,” she said.
Michelle spent Monday afternoon cutting, measuring and sticking new letters spelling “Doughy” to their plastic sign on Esplanade. This time she said they researched if there were any other Doughy Donut stores, not just in Oregon, but far beyond its borders.
At work, Michelle said they’ve stopped answering phone calls from Maine.