A former Herald & News advertising director is returning to Klamath Falls late this month to assume his former position along with the duties of interim general manager.
Joe Hudon was with the company from February 2012 to August 2014 before moving to Yakima, Wash., where he’s been for the last five-and-a-half years. Mark Dobie remains publisher of the Herald & News while Hudon will handle day-to-day operations.
“I’m excited to be returning to Klamath Falls where we had so many friends,” Hudon said.
During his previous time at the Herald & News, Hudon worked alongside community leaders on various projects related to tourism and community health, among other things. He said he’s looking forward to becoming involved in the community wherever he’s needed.
“Community newspapers continue to play an important role not only as news-gathering operations and advertising mediums, but in how the dedicated associates of the newspaper contribute their considerable time and talents to important causes,” he said.
Hudon is especially looking forward to working with the associates at the Herald & News, some of whom were staffers when he was last there.
“Between the veteran knowledge and the young energy, the Herald & News has a great team with which to grow,” he said. “Several open positions should be filled soon and we’ll be in a good position to move forward.”
Hudon is a native of Eastern Washington and graduated from Washington State University where he studied journalism and politics. He began his career as a journalist before moving into advertising and management. He’s especially interested in digital marketing and helping customers navigate the ever-changing and complex digital landscape.
Hudon and his wife Jamie are in the process of relocating and should be settled by early June.