A previous owner of the Eternal Hills cemetery, Robert Gordon, and those he deeded some of the land at the cemetery to, filed an objection to the proposed sale of the cemetery to Klamath County and proposed an offer of their own.
Gordon’s Trust offered to buy the cemetery for $175,000, outbidding Klamath County’s $59,000 offer by the required amount listed in the terms under which the bankruptcy court Trustee wouldn’t move forward with the sale to Klamath County at the end of the notice period. The Trustee must also deem the terms of Gordon’s offer acceptable.
In Gordon’s objection to the sale to Klamath County, he outlines a plan to purchase the cemetery and donate the “cemetery parcels” with internment rights to Klamath County. Gordon also states he will donate to the county all of the internment locations in the plot that houses the residence/office and the crematorium, but proposes to keep ownership of those buildings.
Klamath County’s offer to buy the cemetery was accepted by the Trustee on April 24 and a Notice of Intent to Sell was published. From there a 23-day comment period opened before the sale would go through, in which those involved with the cemetery could object to the sale or the Trustee could entertain upset bids.
According to Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot, the county’s intention in buying the cemetery is to work with community members and volunteers to rehabilitate the property back into good shape, at which point the county would attempt to sell the cemetery to an operator.
DeGroot said the board notified the Trustee that Klamath County is not interested in participating in Gordon’s offer, which could disqualify Gordon’s offer.
DeGroot said he’s “still confident the county is on the right track and will have control of the property in the next few weeks.”
The Trustee couldn’t be reached for comment by press time.
Gordon, his trust, and the parties to whom Gordon deeded some of the property, objected to the sale to Klamath County for three reasons. First, because Gordon offers more money for the sale, second because they say Klamath County’s offer is “below market-value” for the property and, third, because the sale to Klamath County wouldn’t offer Gordon and the other affiliates any profit from the sale.
The bankruptcy settlement stated that in the event of a sale, after all debts on the property are paid, the first $50,000 would go to the bankruptcy estate. The second $50,000 from the sale would go to Gordon and the affiliates. From there, any remaining profit would be split between the bankruptcy estate and Gordon and the affiliates.
With Klamath County’s offer resulting in $33,640 profit after debts are paid, Gordon and the affiliates receive no money from that sale, which is one of the reasons they object to the sale.
Those with loved ones at Eternal Hills are preparing for another battle to prevent the cemetery from falling back into the hands of one of the previous owners who many associate with the sad state of the property leading up to the state stepping in and forcing Gordon and the property into involuntary bankruptcy proceedings.
When the court was unable to discern if Gordon was involved in a previous offer to buy the cemetery submitted in March by Highlands, LLC, hundreds of community members filed objections with the court and signed onto a letter stating they oppose Gordon’s involvement in the future of the cemetery.
Many of those community members are again ready to object to a sale to him outright, this time not under what many called the guise of a puppet company under Gordon’s control, regardless of Gordon’s intentions stated in his offer.
One such Klamath Falls resident with family members buried at Eternal Hills is Shelly Ayers. Ayers is frustrated by Gordon’s continuous attempts to retain some ownership of the property, and she doesn’t trust his intentions behind his proposal.
“My opinion is that man has caused enough pain and suffering to this community, he should not have anything to do with any part of it,” she said in a message to the H&N. “His offer to donate the cemetery is a slap in the face, he ruined it and now is going to donate it back to the people that paid for it?”
Ayers has been involved with Eternal Hills, from running a Facebook page for those who wish to stay up to date on the goings on-at the cemetery to organizing community efforts to clean up the property as much as they can without an owner.
“I will continue to do everything I can to help Eternal Hills if the county or a private party owns it,” she said. “I will not step foot in that place if Robert Gordon is there.”
Oregon bankruptcy court began involuntary bankruptcy proceedings on Eternal Hills in 2017 and the property has been for sale to a new owner since December of 2019.