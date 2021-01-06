The disgraced former owner of the Eternal Hills cemetery argued in court filings Monday that he should be able to buy back the property that was forced into involuntary bankruptcy proceedings in 2017.
Robert Gordon is barred from operating a cemetery in Oregon after he forfeited his mortuary license, and the cemetery, in a 2019 bankruptcy settlement. That agreement allowed a court-appointed trustee to sell the property, which is the final resting place of many, to a new operator.
Gordon made his case in a 73-page written argument that Judge Thomas Renn should order the court trustee to accept a $230,000 bid for the property made by Gordon’s family trust.
Gordon argued that the trust’s offer is only for the land, and not for operation of the cemetery.
The Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board disagrees, stating in its Nov. 30 argument that Gordon cannot own land zoned as a cemetery if he cannot be a licensed cemetery operator.
Gordon pledged that he will sell or donate the cemetery parcels to a person or organization to operate.
Gordon’s offer to buy the cemetery trumped a $59,000 offer from Klamath County. Gordon bid against the county, in part, because the county’s offer would have cut Gordon and his affiliates out of any profit.
Since that winning bid, Judge Peter McKittrick ordered the Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board, the court-appointed trustee and Gordon to submit their arguments over the legality of Gordon’s trust owning property zoned as a cemetery.
The trustee’s argument submitted Monday stated it has “a statutory duty to maximize the value of the estate by liquidating property at the best possible price. The Gordon Trust was deemed a qualified bidder, and its bid was the highest at the auction.”
The OMCB can respond to Gordon and the court trustee’s arguments by Jan. 18. Judge Renn will ultimately decide the case.