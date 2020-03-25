Elisa “Lisa” Olson, who served as city recorder for the City of Klamath Falls for 30 years, died at her home in Klamath Falls on March 13, 2020, of cancer.
Private burial services were held for Olson, 63, Monday at the Picard Cemetery in Dorris, Calif. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Olson began her career with the city of Klamath Falls in 1985 as an assistant administrative secretary/deputy city recorder. She became city recorder in 1986, a position she held until retiring in August 2016.
During her tenure as city recorder, Lisa joined the Oregon Association of Municipal Recorders and quickly started volunteering to serve on various committees, chairing several before being elected as OAMR President in 1992.
After her term on the OAMR Executive Board, Olson continued her involvement with professional associations. She was elected to serve as a regional director for the International Institute of Municipal Clerks from 1997 to 2000. She continued her involvement with both the OAMR and IIMC boards and served as education chair for the OAMR for several years. In 1999, Olson was named the OAMR’s Recorder of the Year. In 2008, she helped host the OAMR conference in Klamath Falls.
“Lisa’s passion for City Recorder training was evident,” said Nickole Barrington, Klamath Falls’ current city recorder. “She instilled in us the importance of continuing education so we could raise the bar of our profession for equality among other municipal management positions.”
Barrington, who was a student when she first began working with Olson in 1992, remembers Olson as a friend and mentor.
“She was the very best mentor/friend anyone could ever ask for,” said Barrington. “She helped me grow in so many ways, and always encouraged me to try new things and continue to engage in learning. I loved her with all my heart, and she took a small piece of it with her. I know she will always be with us in spirit and in precious memories. Lisa was a true inspiration to so many of us and we will be forever grateful for her dedication and commitment to our profession. Lisa, you were truly loved and will be greatly missed!”
People who would like to share a few words, memories, or condolences with Lisa’s family are encouraged to send a card or letter to 4434 Anderson Ave., Klamath Falls, Ore. 97603.