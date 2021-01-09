Steven Horsley, a 1977 Bonanza graduate, earned his Doctorate in Executive Leadership with Honors from the University of Charleston, West Virginia in May 2020.
He served over 31 years in the US Army including 25 years as a member of Special Forces retiring in March 2016 as a Sergeant Major. Since retiring, Dr. Horsley has been a full-time faculty member at UC instructing Organizational and Frontline Leadership for UC’s Undergraduate Leadership program. His students serve in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Law Enforcement, and Health Care.
Dr. Horsley applies his degree and experience developing the next generation of leaders in the U.S. military and Law Enforcement. He lives in Berlin, Germany with his wife Virginia.