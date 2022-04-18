The Forest Service is looking to treat an additional 50 million acres of land on both National Forest and non-National Forest land in the next 10 years to help prevent wildfires.
At a virtual informational session earlier this month, speakers from the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management shared their plans for the next decade amidst the wildfire crisis.
Mike Spisak, an assistant director for the U.S. Forest Service, said in 2020 alone, 1.9 million acres of forest burned down in Washington and Oregon. Now, there are thousands of acres in need of restoration.
Spisak discussed just how devastating an impact the fires have on road systems, landscapes, trails and recreation. He said funds released through disaster relief have been helpful in tackling systems to help overcome wildfires, but that there are more opportunities to work together to prevent wildfires.
To address the wildfire crisis, he said the Forest Service is looking to treat an additional 20 million acres on National Forest land in the next 10 years as well as an additional 30 million on non-forest service lands to help prevent wildfires. These lands include federal, state, tribal and private lands. In order to achieve this goal, they must treat over double the number of acres they currently treat annually.
The treatment regimens can include prescribed burns as well as mechanical means to reduce brush and other fuel for potential fires. Dry conditions from droughts have combined with brush to result in some recent extreme fires in northern California and the Pacific Northwest.
“We need to recognize this is a crisis that we all face and we need to work together through our partnerships between the state and federal government,” Spisak said.
Kevin Ford, the Oregon and Washington forestry section chief for biological resources at the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, also shared his concerns about the impacts.
Although BLM’s forestry operations in Eastern Oregon are smaller in scale, they play a crucial role in sustainability, Ford said. The 2020 Labor Day Fires created significant challenges for 128,000 acres of land in the perimeter of these fires— they had to take significant actions to adjust the timber sale program to deal with the losses.
In a perfect world, if Ford had all the resources and funding he could imagine, a significant challenge would still remain — how to develop plans and treatments in a future of uncertainty with climate change.
“Coming up with robust solutions that will do good work under a variety of conditions is a real scientific challenge that we would have to address,” Ford said.