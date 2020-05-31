As fire danger increases across southwestern Oregon, visitors to national forest lands from Gold Beach to the Glide area will be required to limit potential ignition sources like campfires starting Monday June 1, 2020, according to a news release.
“Together with our interagency partners, we’re facing an above normal fire year, drought conditions, and a pandemic,” said Kathy Westenskow-Davis, Deputy Forest Supervisor for the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. “By limiting ignition sources, you’re doing your part to protect our communities and firefighters from preventable smoke, fire, and exposure.”
Implementation of fire restrictions occurs based on a combination of carefully considered factors including current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources. Forest Service officials are also taking this necessary step to ensure that firefighters have less exposure to the current pandemic and are at full strength for wildfire response throughout the summer. Fire restrictions include the following on the Rogue River-Siskiyou and Umpqua National Forest areas:
n No building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire except in Forest Service designated recreation sites (mostly fee campgrounds with campfire structures installed by the Forest Service or permittee) or some Wilderness areas.
n Yes propane or liquid fuel-powered stoves are still allowed.
n No using an explosive (always in effect).
n No possessing, discharging, or using any fireworks (always in effect).
“While our firefighters are ready to respond, we need your help,” said Alice Carlton, Forest Supervisor for the Umpqua National Forest. “Consider taking advantage of additional time at home to tackle that defensible space project on your property. Make a ‘ready, set, go’ evacuation plan with your family. Become ‘smoke ready’ with simple, low cost DIY filters. And please be extra vigilant with any ignition source from cigarettes to dragging chains.”
Please note this order is for public use of national forest lands. For additional restrictions on operating internal combustion engines, smoking, and open torch flames such as welding, please see specific closure orders for the Umpqua National Forest and Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. Please refer to the each Forest’s website to check on the operating status of campgrounds. USDA Forest Service permit and contract holders remain accountable to Industrial Fire Precaution Levels (IFPL) restrictions as specified.
