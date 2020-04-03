The U.S. Forest Service is seeking volunteers interested in serving on the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail Advisory Council, according to a news release.
The council, established under the National Trails System Act, provides recommendations to the Secretary of Agriculture through the Chief of the Forest Service about matters relating to the administration and management of the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail.
Designated by Congress as a national scenic trail in 2009, the Pacific Northwest Trail travels through some of the most scenic terrain in the northwestern United States, connecting diverse landscapes and communities along a 1,200-mile route through Montana, Idaho, and Washington.
The Forest Service is completing a comprehensive plan for the Pacific Northwest Trail.
Members of the advisory council will be appointed to serve two-year terms, from 2020 to 2022. The Secretary may choose to reappoint members for an additional term. The advisory council will meet approximately twice a year. Its work will focus on broad, trail-wide issues.
Interested candidates should have a desire to protect the nature and purposes of the Pacific Northwest Trail while considering the overall context of land management, natural resources, and community interests.
The advisory council does not make decisions about the location of the Pacific Northwest Trail route, which was designated by Congress and can only be relocated in accordance with Section 7(b) of the National Trails System Act.
The advisory council’s previous charter expired in 2018. The Secretary of Agriculture has renewed the charter, effective March 10, 2020.
For more information about the Pacific Northwest Trail, visit www.fs.usda.gov/pnt.
For information about eligibility and applying for the trail's advisory council, visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/pnt/working-together/advisory-committees.
Nominations must be received by May 31.