LAKEVIEW – As conditions continue to dry out late this summer, the Fremont-Winema National Forest is working on three culvert replacements and a bridge replacement starting this week, according to a news release.
On the Bly Ranger District, work is beginning on the Deer Creek Culvert Replacement Project. This project is on Forest Road 3428 and Forest Road 3428014, which runs between Forest Roads 34 and 28.
Forest Road 3428 will be closed for this project from the junction with Forest Road 34 to the junction with Forest Road 2800047, as well as Forest Road 2428014 south of Road 3428 to the junction with Forest Road 3428040.
The closure is located just west of Clear Springs Campground.
Additionally, the North Fork Sprague River Culvert Replacement Project is occurring on Forest Road 3372 between the junctions with Forest Roads 3372015 and 3372100.
This .8-mile road closure on the Bly Ranger District is approximately 7 miles north of Forest Road 34 and is around .75 miles northeast of the eastern boundary of the Gearhart Wilderness Area.
On the Paisley Ranger District, the Watson Creek Culvert Replacement Project is taking place on 1.7 miles of Forest Road 3372 between the junctions with Forest Roads 3372022 and 3372021.
The road is also known as the Trunk Road and the closure is approximately 4 miles due north of the Gearhart Wilderness Area.
Approximately 3.3 miles of Forest Road 28 on the Paisley Ranger District is closed for the Boulder Creek Bridge Replacement. The road is closed between the junctions of Forest Roads 2800332 and 2800450.
This closure is between Slide Mountain Road and the north access to Bald Butte Lookout.
“We know these areas are extremely popular locally, especially during hunting season,” said Forest Recreation, Engineering, Archaeology, Lands and Minerals Staff Officer Catherine Callaghan. “The public’s cooperation while we complete this important work is greatly appreciated.”
Forest visitors with questions regarding the closures can contact the Fremont-Winema National Forest at 541-947-2151, the Bly Ranger District at 541-353-2427 or the Paisley Ranger District at 541-943-3114.
All four closure orders are in place until work is completed or Nov. 30, whichever occurs first.
Violations of the closure order are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of not more than 6 months or both.