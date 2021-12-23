Everyone’s snow dances appear to be working just in time for the holidays — signs point to a chilly, white Christmas for Klamath Falls this year.
The National Weather Service in Medford forecast a “prolonged period of cold and wet weather” for the region through the end of next week that will bring moderate to heavy snow to high-elevation areas.
A ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Ocean that would normally block cold storms from making landfall in Northern California and Southern Oregon is moving further out to sea, allowing frigid Arctic air to sneak south along the West Coast. That air mass will provide a break from the warmer atmospheric rivers that have dominated the region’s recent precipitation in favor of colder, snowier storms more characteristic of the Pacific Northwest.
That may produce unusually low snow levels heading into next week, with snowflakes accumulating as low as Medford airport and even (potentially) appearing at the coast.
NWS issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning for a storm that will bring a mix of rain and snow to the Upper Klamath Basin and as much as 18 inches of snow to Crater Lake. The colder air begins to funnel in Christmas weekend.
For Klamath Falls, NWS forecast an 80% chance of snow (one to three inches) on Christmas Eve and a 70% chance of snow (less than one inch) on Christmas Day. Snow showers are “likely” heading into Sunday and Monday, as temperatures begin to drop further.
“You’re going to have periodic snow, but you’re not getting a big storm,” said Ryan Sandler, warning coordination meteorologist for NWS Medford. He added that snow on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be mostly light to moderate and fall sparsely, as opposed to an hours-long dumping.
The official definition for a white Christmas is at least an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. With snow from last week’s storms still sticking throughout much of Klamath Falls, Sandler said we’re “already there” in terms of those requirements, but those hoping for the classic Christmas morning snowflakes in the air may get their wishes, too.
It’s a different story along mountain passes, where snow will likely be measured in feet in the coming days. Precipitation early next week will lead to snowy conditions even on low-elevation mountain passes to the west and south of Klamath Falls, and along the Highway 97 corridor toward Bend.
Sandler said drivers will see the greatest impacts on Sunday and Monday, when snow levels will be at their lowest (therefore affecting more miles of road) just as many people may be heading home from their Christmas plans.
“Sunday could really be a mess,” he said. “The Cascades are going to get just bombed with snow.”
Though a nuisance for holiday drivers, any snowflake that falls in the Klamath Basin is water that will swell streams, refill reservoirs, soak into soils or quench thirsty trees come spring. Even last week's storms have improved the drought outlook, with the Klamath Basin reporting 93% of median precipitation and 73% of median snow-water equivalent for this time in the water year according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Meteorologists remain particularly focused on the chillier-than-normal temperatures headed our way next week, thanks to the Arctic invasion. However, the latter portion of next week is expected to be drier.
“This period of wintry weather is likely to bring with it and behind the coldest temperatures we`ve recorded, thus far, this fall-winter,” NWS’s Wednesday forecast discussion read.
Sandler said long-range models communicate the potential for single-digit low temperatures in the Klamath Basin late next week, though the presence of wind and snow on the ground could make that happen even sooner. Thanks to that unusually placed high-pressure area over the northeastern Pacific, the flow of colder-than-normal air is expected to continue for at least a week.
“As long as it sits there, we’re just going to keep seeing weather from British Columbia and from the Gulf of Alaska,” Sandler said.