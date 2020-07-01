Klamath Falls Gospel Mission has invited Bonanza Cares to participate in the Farm to Families Program. This means Bonanza Cares will be picking up 70 boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables (38 lbs. each) and distributing them at the 7th Day Adventist Church at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2. Bonanza Cares noted Wednesday, “Sorry about the last minute notice, but we just got the call this morning. We are not sure if we are going to receive weekly boxes; they are still working on that. We will let you know. This will be a first come, first serve basis. Boxes will be distributed outside. One box per family please. Spread the word!”
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Don't have an account?
Become a member today for $10.00/month and get your news any way you want it!Subscribe
Trending
Video
MaxRead Businesses
Trending now
Articles
- Body found near business in Klamath Falls
- Group celebrates Klamath's first Pride event
- Hogback headache: Foothills Christian Fellowship seeks solution to parking lot, trail use
- Klamath County announces first COVID-19 death
- Easy travel option to Portland soon available from Klamath Falls
- Woman dies in early morning crash at Boy Scouts of America building
- Commission to investigate Commissioner DeGroot ethics complaints
- Gambler 500 returns to north Klamath County
- Klamath County offering free KN95 masks
- Oregon legislators conclude marathon special session; here's what passed
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.