Klamath Falls Gospel Mission has invited Bonanza Cares to participate in the Farm to Families Program. This means Bonanza Cares will be picking up 70 boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables (38 lbs. each) and distributing them at the 7th Day Adventist Church at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2. Bonanza Cares noted Wednesday, “Sorry about the last minute notice, but we just got the call this morning. We are not sure if we are going to receive weekly boxes; they are still working on that. We will let you know. This will be a first come, first serve basis. Boxes will be distributed outside. One box per family please. Spread the word!”

