The Robertson family has entered into an agreement with the Klamath County Board of Commissioners to purchase the former MedoBel building site in Klamath Falls to be developed into an outdoor food truck pavilion, tap-room and venue, according to a Klamath County Economic Development Association press release.
The location is on the corner of Esplanade and Spring Street in downtown Klamath Falls. The Robertson family owns General Duffy's Waterhole, which is a similar spot in Redmond, where the community enjoys beer and food trucks as well as live music. The Klamath Falls location promises to be similar.
According to the KCEDA press release, the pavilion will be year-round and family friendly. It will function as a gathering-ground for community.
"Additionally, the facility will function as a regular gathering point for entertainment and activities, standing as a hallmark venue that presents the height of community spirit, energetically symbolizing Klamath’s placemaking potential," the release stated.
“We could not be more excited to have our next location open in Klamath Falls. This development would not be possible had it not been for the amazing assistance KCEDA provided our family. We have already begun discussions with local contractors and look forward to determining a construction start date in the near future," Dick Robertson said, on behalf of the Robertson family.
The site was previously a dairy, but the building was acquired by the county in 2016 through tax-foreclosure, according to previous H&N reporting. The county has since demolished the building.
The partnership between the Robertsons and the county commission was facilitated by KCEDA, who were tasked with finding an appropriate company for a project in the old MedoBel site. KCEDA was involved in site selection, mapping, concept designing, regulatory process coordination and market research for the project, and will continue to be involved as the process moves forward.
“Ultimately, the value proposition of this project stems from the importance of having a strong downtown gateway. We believe this facility can be an iconic first impression of our community. We greatly appreciate the Klamath County Commissioners’ support. They continue to prioritize economic development for the area," said KCEDA CEO Randy Cox.
“We had a great meeting with the owners of General Duffy’s. Dick and his family have strong expertise with this unique business model. They have a great tap house in Redmond, and we are excited by the prospect of having them be a new business in Klamath County. It continues to be a pleasure to team up with KCEDA to generate results for the Klamath economy," said commission chair Donnie Boyd.
According to the press release, the pavilion is expected to be open by summer 2020, although details are still being ironed out.