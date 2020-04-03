Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank announced as of Tuesday that all pantry locations remain open until further notice, however produce connection sites are closed, according to a news release.

Food bank cards cannot be issued at present time due to space restrictions. For those in need of food assistance, a list of pantry sites are available at www.klamathfoodbank.org. It is recommended to check the food bank Facebook page and website for any changes before traveling to a designated site.

For those unable to visit a food pantry site in-person, representative authorization forms are available online to permit others to acquire food on an individual’s behalf.

For more information contact the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank at 541-882-1223 and www.klamathfoodbank.org.

