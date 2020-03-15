In light of the current situation surrounding COVID-19, the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank will begin implementing some proactive measures to keep the most vulnerable we serve, a bit safer. This COVID-19 situation seems to be very fluid at this point, so we’ll roll with whatever needs arise.
Food pantries throughout our 18,000 square mile service area will begin receiving a 15-20% increase in emergency shelf-stable food. This move is just a precaution. We believe it’s most important that those very rural pantry locations have extra food on hand, as well as our local pantries who may see an increase in need if hourly employees see a decrease in available work hours.
If you utilize the food pantries or produce distribution sites, and find yourself ill and unable to get to a food site location, Authorized Representative Forms will be available on our website: klamathfoodbank.org and at pantries effective March 13. Fill out the form and have someone pick up food for you. According to the Klamath County Health Department, if you’re elderly, sick or have underlying medical conditions, it’s best to avoid public places. Please give us a call if you need help navigating this authorization procedure (541)882-1223.
I would like to thank this community for its year round support of the Food Bank. Holiday support usually gets us through until mid to late March. Thunderbird Market delivers an entire truckload of shelf stable food every January. This gift helps fill some shelf stable food gaps. With the community’s unbelievable holiday help in 2019, we didn’t go through the truckload of food as quickly. For this reason, we have the supplies to help cover a good portion of the extra food we’re sending out over the next couple of weeks.
We are grateful for all the help we receive. So are the 100 other non-profit programs that look to this Food Bank for things that make their programs better.
If you would like to help us re-stock shelves, hold a food drive, or make a monetary donation, visit us on-line at klamathfoodbank.org.