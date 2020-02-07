An anonymous quilting donor recently contributed $2,000 to the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, sparking a new effort to help feed families in the region, one stitch at a time.
In the wake of the donation Food Bank Director Niki Sampson has launched the “Feed our Neighbors, One Stitch at a Time” campaign for February – calling on all quilters, sewers and needle-crafters to join in the cause to fundraise in a friendly-competitive competition to see which individual or group can raise the most funds for the regional food bank.
Through partnerships, the Food Bank is able to stretch every dollar donated into approximately 10 pounds of food, routinely redistributed throughout Southern Oregon to assist families in need. For the One Stitch February food drive, Sampson is calling for donations in-person, mailed, or provided online. Donations can be submitted in-person at 3231 Maywood Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601, mailed to P.O. Box 317, Klamath Falls, OR 97601, or submitted online at www.klamathfoodbank.org.
Through funds and food donations, the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank has for the past 36 years provided food and other items of need to 100 partner non-profit agencies within a 18,000-square mile service area. February is a time when traditionally donations decline, stretching available resources to continue servicing communities, hence the need for fundraising to supplement food supplies.
For more information about the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank call 541-882-1223 or visit www.klamathfoodbank.org.