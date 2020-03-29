The Klamath-Lake County Food Bank is receiving a large donation which includes 24 pallets (42,000 lbs.) of assorted canned goods coming from Latter-day Saint Charities, in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to a news release.
Beside providing temporary assistance to many families and seniors in the counties, Klamath-Lake County Food Bank also provides food support for more than 15 emergency food assistance programs and more than 30 non-profit organizations that provide vital services to the community.
Niki Sampson, director of the local food bank, expressed appreciation for the donation. “This major contribution comes at a critical time when our resources are low and will allow us to continue to serve those in need in both Klamath and Lake counties.”
Sampson estimated that the 42,000 pounds of canned goods, combined with perishable items from the Food Bank, will help to feed 1,200 families for around five days.
Latter-day Saint Charities, a part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are currently providing support, supplies, and funding in Cambodia, China, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Italy, Iran, Japan, Mongolia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam.
Local leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints coordinated the details for the Klamath-Lake donation.
“We are grateful for the welfare and self-reliance system of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints which has enabled us to request this much needed food for the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank which will directly benefit those in need in our counties,” said Stake President of the Klamath Falls Oregon Stake Charles Kip Phillips. “We strive to follow the example of the Savior Jesus Christ in looking after those in need.”
The Humanitarian Services of the Church provides critical assistance throughout the world in times of crisis, to people in need, regardless of their religious affiliation.
Due to its global reach and long trajectory, this emergency situation is like no other. The Church is grateful for strong partnerships with governments, international non-governmental organizations, and the host of people around the world contributing to solutions.
Local members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participate in an annual food drive each September, which supports the Klamath-Lake County Food Bank with thousands of pounds of food and a significant amount of financial assistance. Additionally, the Church contributes nearly 30,000 pounds of pears annually from its Welfare Orchard in the Rogue Valley.