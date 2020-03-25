Due to ongoing COVID-19 fears and gathering restrictions, the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank is closing its produce connection sites, but pantry locations will remain open for now, according to a news release.
Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank remains closed through Friday, March 27. Pantry locations remain open until further notice, but users of food pantries are encouraged to check the food bank website or Facebook page for status prior to visiting a pantry. The food bank website also has a Representative Authorization Form for those who cannot visit a pantry in-person to allow others to acquire food on their behalf.
For more information visit www.klamathfoodbank.org.